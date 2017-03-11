Samsung Bluetooth Headphones

March 11, 2017 By

Samsung Bluetooth Headphones Vs other Brand

Samsung Bluetooth headphones

You will be completely hands-free when you go for Bluetooth headphones. It is possible to communicate with others in a very efficient way when you have access to the samsung headphones in the market. There will be great sound output with top rated Samsung Bluetooth headset. The pairing will be simple and foolproof when you the best headset. You can order a popular model online so that the product will be delivered at your doorsteps without any issues.

Samsung headphone advantage

Some of the top Samsung Bluetooth headphones are Samsung HM1000, Samsung HM1700, Samsung HM3700, Samsung Modus HM6450, and Samsung HS3000. Before placing an order, you should compare features. Samsung Gear Circle comes with great design and you will be able to take calls, listen to music and deliver voice commands very easily. The battery backup of the headphone is sufficient enough to give you 11 hours of voice calls or 9 hours of music.

Samsung Gear Circle vs. LG Tone

If you compare Samsung Gear Circle with LG Tone, you will understand that Samsung Gear Circle delivers great performance. LG tone does not entertain voice commands. Samsung Gear Circle supports 1 3.5mm male connector. Both sets are meant to be used as headsets. Samsung Gear Circle supports pairing using NFC. The communication with other Bluetooth-enabled devices will be very quick. Voice prompts, stereo speakers, in-line control panel, and weather sealing are exclusive properties of Samsung Gear Circle.

Samsung Gear Circle vs. Motorola HX550

Samsung Gear Circle fares well if you compare it with Motorola HX550. Samsung invests on R &D and it will take the feedback of customers and there will be efforts to improve the product on a consistent basis. New models are released as per the changes in lifestyle. No voice commands are entertained by HX550 and it has no 3.5mm male connector. The advantage with Motorola is that it has the voice cancelling technology. The device can be folded and it can be folded as well. Even though there are some exclusive features in Motorola HX550, the product lags behind Samsung Gear Circle.

Samsung level U vs Apple Earpods

Apple Earpods

There is stiff competition between Samsung level U and Apple Earpods. There will be better sound quality as more microphones are present in Samsung. Apple earpods works without any battery. Samsung Level comes with included ear pads. You can change ear pads and you will not want to go for new pads. The noise cancelling technology in Level U is a plus point. Both headphones have stereo speakers. Noise reduction, in-ear form, wireless usage, control panel in device, tangle-free cable and rechargeable battery are the some of the prominent features that dominate Samsung Level U.

You can compare Samsung Bluetooth headphones with Sony MDR -XB50AP and the unit deliver best results. The Bluetooth headphones are unique and offer great sound reproduction so that your entertainment will go to the next level very easily. You should choose a headphone as per the portability, battery recharge option, and affordability.

Best places to stay in Cebu

March 5, 2017 By

Best places to stay in Cebu

Cebu City

If you’re looking for an exotic and exciting new travel destination, you should consider Cebu. Located in the mid-eastern region of Cebu Islands, this city can offer you some of the best places from which you can absorb the Philippine culture.

Cebu is rich in history and offers its visitors outstanding sights and places they could visit to experience the magic of the Philippines. From Magellan’s cross, the testimony of Cebu’s extraordinary history and origins to Basilica Minore del Santo Niño and all the sights in Cebu will bring you amazing memories and experiences.

Bantayan IslandThe most visited places in Cebu are definitely its beautiful beaches on Bantayan Island and Malapascua Island. If you’re more an adventurous type, and don’t really like laying on the sun all day and doing nothing, then you probably would like to explore some natural wonders like Osmeña Peak, Kawasan Waterfalls or Olango Wildlife sanctuary.

You can’t wait to see all that, but where should you stay? Well, that shouldn’t be a problem, because Cebu has some of the best places you can stay during your vacation there. The best advice we can give you is – Southpole Central Hotel And here’s why:

 

 

  1. It’s strategically located in downtown cebu, in which you can just easily visit the few malls (Metro Gaisano, Colonade)

 

  1. High-quality service and comfortable rooms, with high speed WiFi internet in every room and free local self parking service

 

  1. Free breakfast with an amazing choice of dishes, both local and international

Southpole Central Hotel lobby

Southpole Central Hotel is one of the best places to stay in Cebu, because you’ll get what you’re paying for. The hotel offers superior business suite and deluxe rooms, all with an amazing view on the city. The personnel are very kind and professional. They’ll make sure that your stay in Southpole Central Hotel is an experience to relish forever. You can always rely on them whether you need a tourist guide or a recommendation for places you should visit.

 

Southpole Central Hotel is located near the Magellan’s Cross, one of the city’s biggest tourist attractions. It places you next to the University of San Carlos and within a 10-minute walk from Jose R. Gullas Hallad Museum.

 

Other benefits from staying with Southpole Central Hotel include savoring a meal from the comfort of your room or a quick refreshing at the coffee shop. In the hotel, you can find restaurants and a bar/lounges, and you can choose whether you like relaxing lunch with family or friends or a night-out in the bar.

